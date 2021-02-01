China Stock Market Has A Green Light For Tuesday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Monday halted the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 90 points or 2.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,500-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive as they recover from heavy selling last week. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financials, properties and resource stocks were capped by weakness from the energy producers.

For the day, the index gained 22.21 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 3,505.28 after trading between 3,469.88 and 3,506.39. The Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 27.35 points or 1.17 percent to end at 2,362.39.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China advanced 0.98 percent, while Bank of China rose 0.32 percent, China Merchants Bank rallied 2.54 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.67 percent, China Minsheng Bank perked 0.59 percent, China Life Insurance added 0.47 percent, Jiangxi Copper surged 3.77 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) soared 2.19 percent, Yanzhou Coal improved 0.69 percent, PetroChina fell 0.24 percent, China Shenhua Energy tanked 2.41 percent, Huaneng Power plunged 3.12 percent, Gemdale gained 0.92 percent, Poly Developments was up 0.07 percent, China Vanke climbed 1.01 percent and China Fortune Land, China Construction Bank and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Monday and stayed firmly in the green throughout the session, cutting into last week's heavy losses.

The Dow climbed 229.29 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 30,211.91, while the NASDAQ spiked 332.70 points or 2.55 percent to end at 13,403.39 and the S&P 500 gained 59.62 points or 1.61 percent to close at 3,773.86.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels after the markets saw their biggest weekly decline since October.

Traders continued to keep an eye on heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment, which have seen considerable volatility amid speculative trading by retail investors. Share of GameStop plunged by 30.8 percent on the day, while shares of AMC edged up by 0.3 percent after seeing early strength.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in January. Also, the Commerce Department said U.S. construction spending increased by slightly more than expected in December.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Monday on optimism about improved vaccination rollout and OPEC production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March rose $1.35 or 2.6 percent at $53.55 a barrel.

