China Stock Market Expected To See Continued Strength

(RTTNews) - The China stock market moved higher again on Tuesday, one day after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 45 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,450-point plateau and it's likely to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for economic recovery and hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and properties.

For the day, the index spiked 60.18 points or 1.77 percent to finish at 3,451.94 after trading between 3,386.91 and 3,457.64. The Shenzhen Composite Index soared 36.89 points or 1.64 percent to end at 2,286.55.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rallied 2.82 percent, Bank of China jumped 1.82 percent, China Construction Bank spiked 2.10 percent, China Merchants Bank soared 4.52 percent, China Minsheng Bank improved 2.08 percent, Bank of Communications climbed 1.49 percent, China Life Insurance gathered 1.49 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 3.72 percent, Jiangxi Copper increased 1.36 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) dropped 0.97 percent, Yanzhou Coal surged 1.23 percent, PetroChina fell 0.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.95 percent, China Shenhua Energy added 0.61 percent, Huaneng Power sank 0.78 percent, Gemdale shed 0.46 percent, Poly Developments was up 0.17 percent, China Vanke gained 0.16 percent and China Fortune Land was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened solidly higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, offsetting losses from the previous day.

The Dow added 185.28 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 29,823.92, while the NASDAQ spiked 156.37 points or 1.28 percent to end at 12,355.11 and the S&P 500 gained 40.82 points or 1.13 percent to close at 3,662.45.

Continued optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine also generated buying interest, with Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) applying to the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorization of their vaccine.

In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called the economic outlook "extraordinarily uncertain" and noted it will depend, in large part, on the success of efforts to keep the coronavirus in check.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management noted a slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity last month. Also, the Commerce Department showed a bigger than expected increase in construction spending in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday following the decision of OPEC and its allies to delay a discussion on output cuts by a couple of days. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.79 or 1.7 percent at $45.55 a barrel.

