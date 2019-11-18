China Stock Market Expected To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had retreated almost 70 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,910-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement among a lack of definitive catalysts. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index collected 17.86 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 2,909.20 after trading between 2,884.09 and 2,911.38. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 11.49 points or 0.72 percent to end at 1,617.19.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.52 percent, while Bank of China and China Construction Bank both added 0.28 percent, Bank of Communications was up 0.54 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.82 percent, China Life Insurance spiked 2.77 percent, Ping An Insurance advanced 0.92 percent, Baoshan Iron fell 0.19 percent, PetroChina gained 0.36 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.24 percent, China Shenhua Energy gathered 1.54 percent, Gemdale increased 1.20 percent, Poly Developments perked 0.64 percent, China Vanke sank 0.26 percent and CITIC Securities rose 0.83 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks shrugged off early weakness Monday and managed to end slightly in the green at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 31.26 points or 0.11 percent to 28,036.15, while the NASDAQ gained 9.11 points or 0.11 percent to 8,549.94 and the S&P 500 rose 1.55 points or 0.05 percent to 3,122.01.

Stocks initially moved to the downside after a tweet from CNBC's Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon suggested Chinese officials have grown pessimistic about the chances for a trade deal.

However, traders have shown a predilection for taking upbeat reports about the trade talks at face value while shrugging off the negative news. The prevailing optimism about an eventual trade deal has led to a steady upward trend on Wall Street.

In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence ebbed in November.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday due to excess supply in the market and on uncertainty over a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December ended down $0.67 or 1.2 percent at $57.05 a barrel.

