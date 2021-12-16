China Stock Market Expected To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Thursday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen nearly 35 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,675-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking - especially among technology stocks - fueling a downward correction after sharp gains a day earlier. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and energy producers.

For the day, the index gained 27.39 points or 0.75 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,675.02 after moving as low as 3,644.66. The Shenzhen Composite Index improved 15.81 points or 0.62 percent to end at 2,559.31.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.22 percent, while China Construction Bank was up 0.17 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.39 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.44 percent, China Life Insurance gained 0.60 percent, Jiangxi Copper jumped 1.89 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) rallied 2.16 percent, PetroChina accelerated 2.28 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.69 percent, Yankuang Energy skyrocketed 9.99 percent, Huaneng Power perked 0.54 percent, China Shenhua Energy surged 6.93 percent, Gemdale increased 0.57 percent, Poly Developments improved 1.40 percent, China Vanke advanced 0.92 percent, Beijing Capital Development gathered 0.91 percent and Bank of China and China Minsheng Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but quickly turned lower, sinking to session lows at the close.

The Dow dipped 29.79 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 35,897.64, while the NASDAQ plummeted 385.15 points or 2.47 percent to close at 15,180.43 and the S&P 500 sank 41.18 points or 0.87 percent to end at 4,668.67.

The pull back on Wall Street came as traders continued to digest the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, which was to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases and forecast as many as three interest rate hikes next year.

While some stocks benefited from reduced uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy, high-growth tech stocks fell sharply amid concerns about the impact of higher interest rates.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest rebound in first-time jobless claims last week, while the Fed also said U.S. industrial production increased less than expected in November. Also, the Commerce Department said housing starts and building permits both surged much more than expected last month.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, aided by data showing increased demand for energy in the U.S. and a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $1.51 or 2.1 percent at $72.38 a barrel.

