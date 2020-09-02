China Stock Market: Support Expected At 3,400 Points

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 70 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,400-point plateau and it's predicted to rebound on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism for a global recovery, despite a rising number of coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The SCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials and energy producers were offset by gains from the properties and a mixed picture from the insurance companies.

For the day, the index slid 5.81 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 3,404.80 after trading between 3,377.21 and 3,421.40. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 10.54 points or 0.46 percent to end at 2,321.40.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.81 percent, while Bank of China dropped 0.92 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.48 percent, China Merchants Bank sank 0.59 percent, Bank of Communications fell 0.64 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.43 percent, Ping An Insurance was down 0.59 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.36 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 0.74 percent, China Shenhua Energy declined 1.18 percent, Gemdale advanced 0.90 percent, Poly Developments added 0.37 percent and China Vanke climbed 1.10 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow surged 454.84 points or 1.59 percent to finish at 29,100.50, while the NASDAQ spiked 116.78 points or 0.98 percent to end at 12,056.44 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.19 points or 1.54 percent to close at 3,580.84.

The continued strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has propelled stocks higher over the past several weeks. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 again hit new record highs, while the Dow reached its best levels in over six months.

Traders continue to express optimism about the economy recovering from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, although some analysts have suggested the markets may be getting ahead of themselves.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted weaker than expected private sector job growth in August. Also, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book noted economic activity in the U.S. has increased over the past several weeks, but the gains were described as generally modest.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Wednesday on worries about a drop in gasoline demand and data showing a surge in oil production by OPEC members. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.25 or 2.9 percent at $41.51 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will see August results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin later this morning; in July, their scores were 54.1 and 54.5, respectively.

