China steps up issuance of special local government bonds in August

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

September 26, 2023 — 12:33 am EDT

Written by Liangping Gao and Kevin Yao for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China's local governments sharply accelerated special bond issuance for infrastructure in August, official data showed on Tuesday, as part of its efforts to shore up economic growth.

Local governments issued a net 3.098 trillion yuan in special bonds in the first eight months of the year, the data showed.

