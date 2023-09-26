China steps up issuance of special local government bonds in August

Adds details, context
BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China's local governments sharply accelerated special bond issuance for infrastructure in August, official data showed on Tuesday, as part of its efforts to shore up economic growth.
Local governments issued a net 3.098 trillion yuan in special bonds in the first eight months of the year, the data showed.
($1 = 7.3089 Chinese yuan renminbi)
