China steps up fertiliser supply to address planting season gap

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China will step up supplies of fertilisers during the key planting season, its agriculture ministry said on Friday, as it faces record prices and tight stocks.

Rising costs of raw materials, high prices globally and surging demand have pushed prices to records, the ministry of agriculture and rural affairs added.

Prices of urea have jumped 9% in the first 10 days of June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed this week, to a record 2,674 yuan ($414.87) per tonne.

Globally, fertiliser prices have surged too amid high grain prices that have incentivised farmers.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang inspected northeastern Jilin province, a key corn producing area, this week and said high costs of key inputs must be curbed.

Beijing has stepped up its focus on food security since the global pandemic and is targeting a bigger corn crop this year after prices hit record levels in 2020, roiling global markets.

The ministry called for further promotion of more efficient use of fertilisers through new technologies and supervision of illegal activities like taking advantage of price hikes.

($1 = 6.4454 Chinese yuan renminbi)

