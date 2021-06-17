China steelmaking ingredients rise on robust production demand

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - Prices of steelmaking raw materials in China rose on Thursday, buoyed by data showing a record monthly output of crude steel and as China said it sees room for further growth in demand.

The world's top steel producer churned out 99.45 million tonnes of crude steel in May, data from the statistics bureau showed.

At a briefing on Thursday, the state planner said with the development of China's economy, demand for crude steel still has room to grow during the 14th Five-Year Plan.

The most-traded iron ore futures DCIOcv1, for September delivery, inched up 0.2% to 1,214 yuan ($189.03) a tonne, as of 0330 GMT.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse DJMcv1 jumped 2.2% to 2,008 yuan a tonne. Coke prices DCJcv1 rose 1.4% to 2,747 yuan per tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped. Construction-used steel rebar SRBcv1, for October delivery, dipped 0.6% to 5,057 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coils SHHCcv1, used in the manufacturing sector, fell 0.7% to 5,318 yuan per tonne.

The July contract for Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1 dropped 1.1% to 16,105 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.4223 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

