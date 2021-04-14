China steelmaker Jianlong produces first iron using hydrogen

Contributors
Tom Daly Reuters
Min Zhang Reuters
Published

Jianlong Group, one of China's biggest private-sector steelmakers, said it had achieved a "major breakthrough" by using hydrogen as a fuel source to make cast iron in the Inner Mongolia region.

April 14 (Reuters) -

Jianlong Group, one of China's biggest private-sector steelmakers, said it had achieved a "major breakthrough" by using hydrogen as a fuel source to make cast iron in the Inner Mongolia region.

Hydrogen has been touted as a low-carbon fuel solution for the iron and steel sector in top producer China, replacing the more polluting coal. China has pledged to bring its overall C02 emissions to a peak by 2030.

A Jianlong unit on April 13 churned out the first 156 tonnes of iron using a hydrogen-based smelting reduction method, an article posted on its official WeChat account said.

China's second-biggest steelmaker, HBIS Group, last month said it planned to build a 1.2 million tonnes per year direct-reduced iron plant which will use hydrogen and emit 40-60% less C02 compared with a blast furnace.

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Min Zhang)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More