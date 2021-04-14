China steelmaker Jianlong produces first iron using hydrogen

April 14 (Reuters) -

Jianlong Group, one of China's biggest private-sector steelmakers, said it had achieved a "major breakthrough" by using hydrogen as a fuel source to make cast iron in the Inner Mongolia region.

Hydrogen has been touted as a low-carbon fuel solution for the iron and steel sector in top producer China, replacing the more polluting coal. China has pledged to bring its overall C02 emissions to a peak by 2030.

A Jianlong unit on April 13 churned out the first 156 tonnes of iron using a hydrogen-based smelting reduction method, an article posted on its official WeChat account said.

China's second-biggest steelmaker, HBIS Group, last month said it planned to build a 1.2 million tonnes per year direct-reduced iron plant which will use hydrogen and emit 40-60% less C02 compared with a blast furnace.

