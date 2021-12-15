China steel prices rise on upbeat industrial output data

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures hit a one-week high on Wednesday, after data showed industrial output in the world's biggest producer grew faster than expected in November, but a continued decline in steel production dragged down Dalian iron ore.

Construction steel rebar's most-active May contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 ended daytime trading 1.1% higher at 4,441 yuan ($697.82) a tonne, after touching 4,468 yuan earlier in the session, its strongest since Dec. 8.

Hot rolled coil SHHCcv1, which is steel used in car bodies and home appliances, climbed 1.5% to 4,609 yuan a tonne.

Factory output rose 3.8% in November from a year earlier, accelerating from a 3.5% increase in October, official data showed, supported by stronger energy production and a moderation in raw materials prices.

But crude steel output fell for the sixth consecutive month in November, plunging 22% from a year earlier, as production restrictions to combat pollution continued and construction demand remained stagnant.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange's most-traded May contract DCIOcv1 for iron ore, a key steelmaking ingredient, fell 2% to 649 yuan a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most-active January contract SZZFF2 was virtually flat at $112.90 a tonne by 0706 GMT, after rising 1.6% earlier in the day.

"The China policy landscape at the macro-level, including moves towards decarbonisation, remains a cap over the medium-term demand outlook for iron ore," ING analysts said in their 2022 outlook for commodities.

They expect iron ore prices to weaken to $100 a tonne over 2022, "with the main upside risks still being potential supply chain disruptions in light of the Omicron variant".

Spot iron ore in China stood at $115.50 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since Oct. 28, but just half of a record peak scaled in May, according to SteelHome consultancy data. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Shanghai stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 1.2%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 slipped 0.1%, while coke DCJcv1 advanced 0.6%.

China's monthly crude steel outputhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GJIWHh

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.