US Markets

China steel prices rise on upbeat industrial output data

Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Chinese steel futures hit a one-week high on Wednesday, after data showed industrial output in the world's biggest producer grew faster than expected in November, but a continued decline in steel production dragged down Dalian iron ore.

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures hit a one-week high on Wednesday, after data showed industrial output in the world's biggest producer grew faster than expected in November, but a continued decline in steel production dragged down Dalian iron ore.

Construction steel rebar's most-active May contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 ended daytime trading 1.1% higher at 4,441 yuan ($697.82) a tonne, after touching 4,468 yuan earlier in the session, its strongest since Dec. 8.

Hot rolled coil SHHCcv1, which is steel used in car bodies and home appliances, climbed 1.5% to 4,609 yuan a tonne.

Factory output rose 3.8% in November from a year earlier, accelerating from a 3.5% increase in October, official data showed, supported by stronger energy production and a moderation in raw materials prices.

But crude steel output fell for the sixth consecutive month in November, plunging 22% from a year earlier, as production restrictions to combat pollution continued and construction demand remained stagnant.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange's most-traded May contract DCIOcv1 for iron ore, a key steelmaking ingredient, fell 2% to 649 yuan a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most-active January contract SZZFF2 was virtually flat at $112.90 a tonne by 0706 GMT, after rising 1.6% earlier in the day.

"The China policy landscape at the macro-level, including moves towards decarbonisation, remains a cap over the medium-term demand outlook for iron ore," ING analysts said in their 2022 outlook for commodities.

They expect iron ore prices to weaken to $100 a tonne over 2022, "with the main upside risks still being potential supply chain disruptions in light of the Omicron variant".

Spot iron ore in China stood at $115.50 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since Oct. 28, but just half of a record peak scaled in May, according to SteelHome consultancy data. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Shanghai stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 1.2%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 slipped 0.1%, while coke DCJcv1 advanced 0.6%.

China's monthly crude steel outputhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GJIWHh

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular