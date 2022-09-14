China steel, iron ore prices dip on global macro headwinds

Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Chinese steel futures fell on Wednesday after hitting two-week highs in the previous session, dragging down the prices of steelmaking ingredients including iron ore as global economic headwinds added to worries about demand for ferrous metals.

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures fell on Wednesday after hitting two-week highs in the previous session, dragging down the prices of steelmaking ingredients including iron ore as global economic headwinds added to worries about demand for ferrous metals.

Concerns over a rapid rise in steel production in recent weeks amid a fragile domestic demand recovery, and the prospect of intensified COVID-19 restrictions in China also weighed on the ferrous complex.

The most-traded January rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 ended morning trade 1.7% lower at 3,725 yuan ($534.87) a tonne, snapping a three-session rally.

Hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1, which is steel used in producing home appliances and car bodies, fell 1.9% to 3,787 yuan a tonne following a six-session winning run.

Asian shares tumbled, the dollar held firm and two-year Treasury yields hit a new 15-year high, as a U.S. inflation report dashed hopes for a peak in inflation, fuelling bets rates may have to be raised higher for longer.

"Overseas interest rate hikes are detrimental to global commodities," analysts at Zhongzhou Futures said in a note.

China is the world's biggest producer and exporter of steel.

The most-active January iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell 1% to 718 yuan a tonne, also pulling back from a two-week peak. Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 shed 0.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

On the Singapore Exchange, benchmark October iron ore SZZFV2 slumped 3.2% to $100.05 a tonne.

"If the (steel) demand in the peak season cannot be sustained, there will still be pressure to reduce excess production in the later period," Zhongzhou analysts said, referring to a seasonal increase in construction activity in China in September and October ahead of winter.

A typhoon, meanwhile, gained strength in the East China Sea, which could interrupt construction and other activities in China.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More