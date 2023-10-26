News & Insights

China steel hub Tangshan to take steps to control pollution

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

October 26, 2023 — 05:05 am EDT

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The northern Chinese city of Tangshan, China's top steel production hub, will launch a level-2 emergency response from Friday amid a forecast of heavy air pollution, it said on its WeChat account on Thursday.

Separately, the municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau of Handan, another steel production hub in northern China, announced it will introduce the same level of emergency response from Friday.

Local steel mills will typically be required to curb production amid the emergency actions.

It is unclear when the pollution controls in both cities will be lifted.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.