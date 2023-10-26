China steel hub Tangshan to take steps to control pollution

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The northern Chinese city of Tangshan, China's top steel production hub, will launch a level-2 emergency response from Friday amid a forecast of heavy air pollution, it said on its WeChat account on Thursday.

Separately, the municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau of Handan, another steel production hub in northern China, announced it will introduce the same level of emergency response from Friday.

Local steel mills will typically be required to curb production amid the emergency actions.

It is unclear when the pollution controls in both cities will be lifted.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.