China steel futures slip on slowing housing demand, coronavirus outbreak

Reuters
Steel futures in China slipped on Tuesday after four straight sessions of gains on concerns over slowing housing demand and the potential economic fallout from an outbreak of a new flu-like coronavirus in the country.

