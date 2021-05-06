China steel futures rise to record high, boost iron ore prices

By Enrico Dela Cruz

May 6 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures resumed their record-setting rally on Thursday, after a five-day Labour Day holiday, over demand prospects and lifted prices of steelmaking ingredients including iron ore.

Asia's iron ore benchmarks also rose after China's state economic planner said it had decided to "indefinitely suspend" all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.

Australia is the world's biggest iron ore supplier and covers about two-thirds of China's import needs of the raw material.

The most-traded construction steel rebar for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose as much as 4.2% in morning trade to a record high of 5,644 yuan ($870.75) a tonne.

Hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1, which is steel used in car bodies and home appliances, climbed 3.5% to a record of 5,931 yuan a tonne.

"Benchmarks remain supported as national inventories again depleted at a faster pace than they can be replenished," said Singapore-based Navigate Commodities Pte Ltd in a note.

Inventories of main steel products in China - rebar, wire rods, coils and plates - fell 5% last week from the prior week, while apparent consumption grew 5.3%, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

Declining steel stocks amid robust demand may encourage Chinese mills to continue ramping up output, even as the market tries to digest the impact of the removal of steel export tax rebates and import tariffs announced last month.

Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose as much as 5.5% to 1,169 yuan a tonne. On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore SZZFM1 was up 1.2% at $189.15 a tonne.

"Chinese blast furnace capacity utilisation rates have continued to rebound, now above 90%, and those in need (of additional iron ore supply) have returned to stock up from local ports," Navigate Commodities said.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 hit the day's upside limits, both rising as much as 8%.

Shanghai stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 3.4%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.