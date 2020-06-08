China steel futures dip on global weak demand, rainy season uncertainties

Shanghai rebar, HRC futures fall in early trade

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's steel rebar and hot-rolled coil futures fell on Tuesday, dampened by sluggish overseas markets and uncertainties over demand during the upcoming rainy season.

China's steel products exports plunged 30% month-on-month in May to 4.4 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.

"In line with expectations, weak global demand fed through to lower exports of Chinese steel," commodities brokerage Jefferies wrote in a note. Chinese producers and traders have also been unable to shift excess inventories to global markets due to the coronavirus crisis, it said.

Meanwhile, an early arrival of the rainy season in China's southern region, where construction activities are usually higher than others, leaves demand for construction materials uncertain. https://bit.ly/2YcRIsU

Steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 for October delivery, fell 0.8% to 3,600 yuan per tonne as of 0203 GMT.

Hot-rolled coils SHHCcv1 dropped 0.5% to 3,527 yuan per tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery DCIOcv1, gave up gains for two continuous sessions and fell 0.8% to 772 yuan per tonne.

* Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China, however, jumped to $106 a tonne on Monday, up by $5.5 from the previous session.

* Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 rose 0.8% to 1,191 yuan a tonne while coke DCJcv1 fell 0.8% to 1,949 yuan a tonne.

* Stainless steel futures SHSScv1, for August delivery, inched up 0.2% to 13,005 yuan a tonne.

* European steel producers on Monday urged the European Union to slash import quotas, warning a potential flood of shipments threatened an industry already hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

