China state planner vows to maintain stable iron ore prices

China's state planner will take effective measures to strengthen regulation and supervision of iron ore prices, it said on Friday.

HONG KONG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China's state planner will take effective measures to strengthen regulation and supervision of iron ore prices, it said on Friday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement that it would also conduct investigations with relevant departments and severely crack down on illegal activities to keep iron ore prices stable.

