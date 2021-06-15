China state planner urges pig farmers to maintain production amid falling prices

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China's state planner urged pig farmers on Wednesday to arrange their operations in a way that will keep pig production capacity at a reasonable level.

The average hog-to-grain ratio fell to below 6:1 last week, said the National Development and Reform Commission, triggering a warning on pig production profits.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.