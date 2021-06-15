Commodities

China state planner urges pig farmers to maintain production amid falling prices

Contributor
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DOMINIQUE PATTON

China's state planner urged pig farmers on Wednesday to arrange their operations in a way that will keep pig production capacity at a reasonable level.

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China's state planner urged pig farmers on Wednesday to arrange their operations in a way that will keep pig production capacity at a reasonable level.

The average hog-to-grain ratio fell to below 6:1 last week, said the National Development and Reform Commission, triggering a warning on pig production profits.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell discusses trading data and trends in the precious metals market and the LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular