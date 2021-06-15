China state planner urges pig farmers to maintain production amid falling prices
BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China's state planner urged pig farmers on Wednesday to arrange their operations in a way that will keep pig production capacity at a reasonable level.
The average hog-to-grain ratio fell to below 6:1 last week, said the National Development and Reform Commission, triggering a warning on pig production profits.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton)
