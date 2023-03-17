China state planner to study measures to curb "unreasonable" iron ore prices

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Friday it will study measures to curb "unreasonable" iron ore prices, after recently investigating port stocks and the market.

It also issued another of several recent warnings to iron ore trading firms to avoid hoarding and price gouging.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.