China state planner to study measures to curb "unreasonable" iron ore prices

Credit: REUTERS/Muyu Xu

March 17, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Friday it will study measures to curb "unreasonable" iron ore prices, after recently investigating port stocks and the market.

It also issued another of several recent warnings to iron ore trading firms to avoid hoarding and price gouging.

