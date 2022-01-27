China state planner to ensure stability of coal market

HONG KONG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Thursday it would maintain normal production and sales of coal during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement that it would also strengthen coal supply and consumption, strengthen market supervision, and crack down on illegal activities to maintain order in the market.

