Commodities

China state planner says vegetable supplies sufficient

Publisher
Reuters
Published

China's state planner on Friday said that overall vegetable supplies are sufficient for the country and that efforts are being made in many cities to stabilise prices.

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China's state planner on Friday said that overall vegetable supplies are sufficient for the country and that efforts are being made in many cities to stabilise prices.

The notice from the National Development and Reform Commission follows worries voiced about food supplies after another ministry called on the public to keep emergency supplies of daily goods.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton Editing by David Goodman )

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular