China state planner says vegetable supplies sufficient

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China's state planner on Friday said that overall vegetable supplies are sufficient for the country and that efforts are being made in many cities to stabilise prices.

The notice from the National Development and Reform Commission follows worries voiced about food supplies after another ministry called on the public to keep emergency supplies of daily goods.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton Editing by David Goodman )

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.