China state planner issues minimum purchase prices for some rice products

China's state planner issued the minimum purchase prices for some rice products for 2022, it said in a statement on Friday.

The National Development and Reform Commission set the minimum purchase prices for early indica, late indica and japonica rice at 124 yuan, 129 yuan and 131 yuan per 50kg respectively.

