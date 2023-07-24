News & Insights

China state planner holds meeting with TCL, NIO and Anta

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

July 24, 2023 — 11:36 pm EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China's state planning commission recently held a meeting with private firms including TCL Technology 000100.SZ, NIO 9866.HK and Anta, it said on Tuesday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) listened to the companies' opinions and suggestions on the current economic situation, it added.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

