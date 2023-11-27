China state planner conducts survey on steel and iron ore price indices

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China state planner said on Monday that it would conduct survey on steel and iron ore price indices to promote their healthy development.

The Development and Reform Commission will look into information such as the price index compilation plan, data collection, calculation as well as release system, it added in the statement.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Toby Chopra)

