News & Insights

China state planner conducts survey on steel and iron ore price indices

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

November 27, 2023 — 05:37 am EST

Written by Ella Cao, Amy Lv, Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China state planner said on Monday that it would conduct survey on steel and iron ore price indices to promote their healthy development.

The Development and Reform Commission will look into information such as the price index compilation plan, data collection, calculation as well as release system, it added in the statement.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.