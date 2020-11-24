China state planner asks local govt to probe NEV projects linked to Evergrande, Baoneng -sources

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China's state planner National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) asked local governments to investigate new energy vehicle (NEV) projects related to Evergrande and Baoneng, according to a document confirmed by two people familiar with the matter.

The NDRC has asked local governments to investigate construction and production details of projects related to Evergrande 0708.HK and Baoneng that started from 2017, according to the document dated Nov. 13 that was seen by Reuters.

An official at NDRC told Reuters they are "checking the document" but declined to comment further.

NEVs include battery-powered electric, plug-in petrol-electric hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

