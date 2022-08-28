China state-owned firms' profit falls 2.1% y/y in January-July

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Profit at China's state-owned firms fell 2.1% to 2.68 trillion yuan ($387.54 billion) in the first seven months of the year versus the same period last year, the Ministry of Finance said.

That matched a 2.1% decline in profit in the first six months of the year.

($1 = 6.9154 Chinese yuan renminbi)

