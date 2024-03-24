News & Insights

China state-owned banks seen selling dollars for yuan to stabilise currency, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 24, 2024 — 10:23 pm EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - China's major state-owned banks were seen selling dollars for yuan in onshore markets on Monday to stabilise the Chinese currency, sources said.

State banks had also stepped into the market on Friday after the yuan weakened past the psychologically important 7.2 per dollar, the sources said.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.0996 per U.S. dollar. That was 1,271 pips firmer than Reuters estimate, the biggest such discrepancy since November 2023.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.