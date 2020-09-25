China State Media Make Rare Reports Calling Crypto 2020’s Best Performing Asset
Several Chinese state-owned media have made coordinated reports describing cryptocurrencies as the yearÃ¢ÂÂs top performing investment.
- China Central Television (CCTV), the countryÃ¢ÂÂs top broadcaster, published a three-minute news clip on Friday that highlighted crypto assets have soared by 70% this year so far.
- The report added that Ã¢ÂÂcryptocurrency has undoubtedly become the top performing investmentÃ¢ÂÂ among various global assets.
- CCTVÃ¢ÂÂs clip followed the state-owned news agency Xinhua, which published an online article Thursday entitled Ã¢ÂÂCryptocurrency is this yearÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂNo. 1 asset.'Ã¢ÂÂ
- The same article first appeared on the Thursday print version of Cankaoxiaoxi and was a summarized translation of an article from Bloomberg on Tuesday.
- Cankaoxiaoxi is one of the longest running state media that selectively translates news reports from foreign sources, including those that are normally blocked by ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs Great Firewall.
- The CCTV clip immediately drew wide attention from the Chinese crypto community.
- Many started sharing the clip on WeChat news feeds as a bullish signal since the unusual neutral-to-positive tone is seemingly at odds with ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs stance that crypto speculation could undermine financial stability.
- Such a rare and coordinated effort also sparked some to wonder what the real intention and nuance might be, since state-owned media in China typically carry political agendas.
- Citing BloombergÃ¢ÂÂs index, CCTV said the yield of crypto asset has this year surpassed that of gold, which has risen only 20%.
- The broadcaster said various countriesÃ¢ÂÂ economic stimulus plans following the coronavirus pandemic and the recent mania for decentralized finance contributed to the surge of values in cryptocurrencies.
- However, it also cautioned that the risks for retail investors still remain high given crypto assetsÃ¢ÂÂ volatility.
