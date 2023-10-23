China state fund Huijin buys ETFs as stocks drop to lowest since 2019

Adds background, more details

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China's state fund Central Huijin Investment said late on Monday it had bought exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and would continue to do so, as Chinese stocks dropped to four-and-a-half-year lows.

The announcement came less than two weeks after Huijin started increasing its controlling stakes in China's "Big Four" state banks, and followed a series of measures by Beijing to revive confidence in the country's flagging stock markets.

In a short statement on its website after the market close, Huijin said it bought ETFs on Monday, and "will continue to increase holdings in future," without giving ETF details.

Several ETFs, including Huatai-PB CSI 300 ETF 510300.SS and E Fund CSI300 Index ETF 510310.SS saw a jump in volume during the final hour of trading on Monday.

China's central bank vowed over the weekend to prevent risk contagion in the stock, bond and foreign exchange markets, and to ensure the stable operation of financial markets.

(Reporting Ella Cao in Beijing and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; additional reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai Editing by Bernadette Baum and Susan Fenton)

