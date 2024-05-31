China State Construction Unveils New Board Structure

China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (HK:0830) has released an update.

China State Construction Development Holdings Limited has announced their board of directors, which includes Chairman Zhang Haipeng and a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The board is supported by four committees—Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Sustainability—with various members contributing to multiple committees. This structure is designed to bolster the company’s governance and strategic oversight.

