China State Construction Reports Steady Q3 Growth

China State Construction International Holdings ( (CCOHF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information China State Construction International Holdings presented to its investors.

China State Construction International Holdings Limited is a leading construction and infrastructure company operating primarily in the building and civil engineering sectors, known for its expansive projects and strategic ventures in Asia and beyond.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, China State Construction International Holdings has demonstrated a strong financial performance, showcasing growth in revenue and operating profit compared to the same period last year.

The company reported unaudited revenue of approximately HK$89.29 billion, an increase from HK$79.49 billion in the previous year. The operating profit has also seen a rise, reaching HK$13.04 billion, up from HK$11.56 billion. Additionally, the Group has recorded an impressive accumulated new contract value of HK$167.99 billion, with a significant backlog of HK$418.26 billion as of the end of September 2024.

Looking ahead, China State Construction International Holdings remains optimistic about its future prospects, supported by a strong backlog and ongoing projects. The company continues to focus on expanding its market reach and enhancing its operational efficiency to drive sustained growth.

