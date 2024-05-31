China State Construction Announces CEO Change

China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (HK:0830) has released an update.

China State Construction Development Holdings Limited has announced a leadership shake-up, effective from June 1, 2024. Mr. Wu Mingqing will step down as CEO but remain Vice Chairman and Executive Director, while Mr. Zhu Haiming is set to take over as the new CEO and Executive Director. The Board thanked Mr. Wu for his contributions and welcomed Mr. Zhu, who brings over 17 years of experience in the sector.

