News & Insights

China state banks seen swapping yuan for dollars in forwards mkt - dealers

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

May 19, 2023 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, May 19 (Reuters) - China's major state-owned banks were swapping yuan for dollars in the onshore forwards market, four currency dealers said on Friday, in trading operations suggesting that authorities were trying to manage the rapidly falling currency.

The state banks' action was interpreted by the market as an effort to mop up dollars from the swap market, thus reducing the easy access to dollars for sales against the yuan. The yuan CNY=CFXS weakened to a five-month low of 7.0615 per dollar on Friday, extending losses that began a month ago.

"State banks have started heavily trading buy/sell one-year tenor since Thursday," said one of the sources.

One-year dollar/yuan swap CNY1Y=CFXS eased to a low of -2,180 points, the lowest level since Nov 2022, and effectively pushing one-year yuan to 6.82 per dollar.

Such swap operations are not new, and China's state banks have used the same playbook of a combination of swaps and spot trade during the previous rounds of yuan depreciation. They have in the past also sold the dollars acquired via swaps in the spot market to slow the pace of the yuan's decline.

However, the sources said they had not yet seen such spot trades this week.

State banks usually trade on behalf of the central bank in China's foreign exchange market, but they could also trade on their own behalf.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Vidya Ranganathan & Simon Cameron-Moore)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.