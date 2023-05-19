China state banks seen swapping yuan for dollars in forwards mkt - dealers

SHANGHAI, May 19 (Reuters) - China's major state-owned banks were swapping yuan for dollars in the onshore forwards market, four currency dealers said on Friday, in trading operations suggesting that authorities were trying to manage the rapidly falling currency.

The state banks' action was interpreted by the market as an effort to mop up dollars from the swap market, thus reducing the easy access to dollars for sales against the yuan. The yuan CNY=CFXS weakened to a five-month low of 7.0615 per dollar on Friday, extending losses that began a month ago.

"State banks have started heavily trading buy/sell one-year tenor since Thursday," said one of the sources.

One-year dollar/yuan swap CNY1Y=CFXS eased to a low of -2,180 points, the lowest level since Nov 2022, and effectively pushing one-year yuan to 6.82 per dollar.

Such swap operations are not new, and China's state banks have used the same playbook of a combination of swaps and spot trade during the previous rounds of yuan depreciation. They have in the past also sold the dollars acquired via swaps in the spot market to slow the pace of the yuan's decline.

However, the sources said they had not yet seen such spot trades this week.

State banks usually trade on behalf of the central bank in China's foreign exchange market, but they could also trade on their own behalf.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Vidya Ranganathan & Simon Cameron-Moore)

