China state banks seen supporting yuan after surprise rate cuts - sources

August 14, 2023 — 10:20 pm EDT

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's major state-owned banks were seen selling U.S. dollars to buy yuan in the onshore spot foreign exchange market early on Tuesday, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a bid to stem rapid declines in the currency.

State banks usually act on behalf of China's central bank in the country's foreign exchange market, but they could also trade on their own behalf or execute their clients' orders.

The dollar selling comes after China's central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months to shore up the faltering economy, a move that widened the yield gap with rates in other major economies, especially the United States.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS traded at 7.2737 per dollar as of 0226 GMT, after weakening to a low of 7.2875, compared with the previous late night close of 7.2580.

