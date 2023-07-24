News & Insights

China state banks seen selling US dollars to prop up yuan -sources

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

July 24, 2023 — 11:16 pm EDT

Written by Shanghai and Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds more details and analyst comments

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China's major state-owned banks were seen selling U.S. dollars to buy yuan in both onshore and offshore spot markets in early Asian trade on Tuesday, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, moves aimed at supporting the Chinese currency.

China's state banks usually trade on behalf of the central bank in the country's foreign exchange market, but they could also trade on their own behalf.

The dollar sales come after China's top leaders pledged on Monday to step up policy support for the economy amid a tortuous post-COVID-19 recovery, focusing on boosting domestic demand and signalling more stimulus steps.

Policymakers also said China will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable at reasonable and balanced levels, and vowed to invigorate the capital market and restore investor confidence.

"It is interesting that the Politburo mentioned FX stability in the statement, for the first time in recent years," analysts at HSBC said in a note.

China's monetary authorities have ramped up efforts recently to defend a weakening currency. Last week, regulators relaxed rules to allow companies to borrow more overseas while the PBOC has been persistently setting daily midpoint guidance rate firmer than market projections.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 followed the strengthening trend and surged to a week high of 7.1475 before being last traded at 7.1542.

(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing & Shri Navaratnam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.