China state banks mop up offshore yuan liquidity, sell dollars onshore -sources

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

September 05, 2023 — 10:38 pm EDT

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China's major state-owned banks were seen mopping up yuan liquidity in the offshore foreign exchange market and actively selling U.S. dollars onshore on Wednesday, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

State banks often act on behalf of China's central bank in the foreign exchange market, but they could also trade on their own behalf or execute clients' orders.

The goal of the state banks' actions was to control the pace of yuan depreciation, one of the sources said.

Tightening up offshore yuan liquidity effectively raised the cost of shorting the Chinese yuan, as indicated in rises in offshore yuan tomorrow-next forward points CNHTN=, two of the sources said.

