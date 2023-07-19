China state-backed developer Greenland defaults on $432 mln dollar bond - media

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - China state-backed Greenland Holdings 600606.SS has defaulted on a dollar bond worth $432 million due to a missed amortization payment, Debtwire reported on Wednesday, citing a notice from the trustee.

The default adds to the problems plaguing the Chinese property sector as more liquidity troubles have emerged in the past few weeks despite policy support.

Shanghai-based Greenland was the first state-backed developer to extend dollar bond payments last year after the property sector plunged into a debt crisis in mid-2021.

HSBC, trustee for Greenland's 6.75% bond due June 25, 2024, notified holders on July 14 of an event of default because the developer failed to pay the 5% amortization worth 22.5 million on due day, and the failure continued for the next seven days, according to Debtwire.

Late last year, the developer extended the maturity of the June 2023 notes CN201676843= in question by one year and a series of other bonds by two years. It promised to pay 5% of the principal on the original maturity dates, together with interest.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Xie Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

