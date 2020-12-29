China state assets regulator sees progress in crackdown on 'zombie' firms

By the end of 2019, 2,041 firms classed as zombie companies or as suffering from extreme hardship had managed to make up operational losses, Weng Jieming, vice chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Sasac), was cited as saying by state-run China News.

Almost 700 zombie and hardship-hit firms have exited the market, while more than 800,000 surplus personnel have been transferred and resettled, he added.

Weng said Sasac would urge central government-run enterprises to consolidate this progress and avoid a relapse into loss-making by plugging loopholes in business management.

