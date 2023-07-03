China state asset regulator urges power plants and coal firms to ensure electricity supply this summer

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China's state asset regulator urges power plants and coal suppliers to ensure electricity supply this summer, according to an announcement on Monday.

China's maximum electricity load is expected to increase by 80 million kWh and reaching 1.37 billion kWh in 2023, according to the state-approved national electricity association China Electricity Council.

If the extreme weather lasts, the maximum electricity load may increase by 100 million kilowatts compared with last year.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

