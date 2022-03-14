China starts release of more than 3 mln tonnes of fertilisers from reserves in March

add background, prices

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - China has started the release of more than 3 million tonnes of fertilisers from its commercial reserves in March for spring farming, its state planner said on Monday.

More fertilisers will be released from reserves to meet the market demand during key spring ploughing period, and the government will keep close monitor of the market situation to ensure stable supply and prices of fertilisers, said the National Development and Reform Committee in a statement.

Beijing has been striving to source sufficient fertilisers to its 300 million farmers meanwhile to keep prices under control as the country vows to bolster food security amid the intensifying geopolitical situation.

The government since September last year planned to release fertilisers stocks in batches to help tame runaway prices.

Benchmark Zhengzhou urea futures CURcv1 hit a record high of 3,342 yuan ($525.46) a tonne in mid-October before plunging to around 2,200 yuan as Beijing launched investigation into the market and imposed additional inspection requirements for exports of fertiliser products.

China's fertiliser output edged up 0.8% to 54.46 million tonnes in 2021, while exports plummeted 42% from a year ago.

Urea prices last week rose to 2,782 yuan a tonne following a surge of global energy prices including natural gas and coal, which are the feedstock of fertiliser production.

A Russian fertiliser billionaire warned on Monday that a global food crisis is looming unless the war in Ukraine is stopped because fertiliser prices are soaring so fast that many farmers can no longer afford soil nutrients.

($1 = 6.3602 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.