China started radiation inspections on Japanese seafood imports - Kyodo

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Chinese customs authorities this month started blanket radiation inspections on seafood imports from Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Japan is set to start releasing more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant this summer, prompting protests from China and other nations.

