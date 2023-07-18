News & Insights

China started radiation inspections on Japanese seafood imports - Kyodo

July 18, 2023 — 11:19 pm EDT

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Chinese customs authorities this month started blanket radiation inspections on seafood imports from Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Japan is set to start releasing more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant this summer, prompting protests from China and other nations.

