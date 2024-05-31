News & Insights

China Star Food Group’s Rights Issue Exclusive to Singapore

May 31, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

China Star Food Group Ltd. (SG:42W) has released an update.

China Star Food Group Ltd. has announced the dispatch of notification letters and application forms to eligible shareholders for its proposed Rights Cum Warrants Issue, set to trade from May 31 to June 10, 2024. The offer is exclusive to Singapore, with provisions made for shareholders who do not receive their documents to contact the company for assistance. However, international shareholders are excluded from the offer due to legal restrictions.

