China Star Entertainment Delays Key Circular

May 31, 2024 — 05:43 am EDT

China Star Entertainment (HK:0326) has released an update.

China Star Entertainment Limited has announced another delay in the despatch of its circular regarding a significant transaction involving the acquisition of rights. The circular, which includes advice from the Independent Board Committee and the independent financial adviser’s recommendations, is now expected to be distributed to shareholders by June 11, 2024. This postponement is due to the need for additional time to prepare and finalize certain information.

