China stands pat on lending benchmarks for eighth month in April

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the eighth month in April on Thursday, matching market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was unchanged at 4.30%.

In a Reuters poll of 30 market watchers conducted this week, 27 predicted no change to either rates.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut both LPRs in August to boost the economy.

