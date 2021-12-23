China stainless steel futures extend gains on tight supply view

Updates with closing prices

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chinese stainless steel futures extended gains to a third straight session on Thursday, rising as much as 3% on expectations of lower output even as demand was dented by lower seasonal consumption.

Steelmakers are expected to strengthen maintenance amid a poor demand outlook and production for the metal will remain at relatively low levels till the Chinese New Year holidays, Jinrui Futures wrote in a note, adding that stainless steel prices will be underpinned by raw material costs.

The most actively traded stainless steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SHSScv1 for February delivery gained as much as 3% to 16,635 yuan ($2,611.26) per tonne. They rose 2.9% to 16,625 yuan a tonne at close.

Steel rebar futures on the Shanghai bourse SRBcv1 for May delivery advanced 0.6% to 4,479 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coils SHHCv1, used in cars and home appliances, inched 0.04% higher to 4,584 yuan a tonne.

Prices for steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were mixed.

Benchmark iron ore futures DCIOcv1 fell 0.7% to 693 yuan a tonne, tracking spot market as prices of 62% iron ore for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 dropped $1.5 to $127.5 per tonne on Wednesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Dalian coking coal prices DJMcv1 ended up 1.2% at 2,250 yuan a tonne and coke futures DCJcv1 increased 0.6% to 3,088 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

