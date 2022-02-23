China soymeal futures rise to record on tight soybean supplies

Adds details, background, comments

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China's soymeal prices rallied to a record high on Thursday even as the government plans to release soybeans from reserves amid worries over tight supplies in the market.

China's soymeal futures prices DSMcv1 rose 3.6% to hit 4,006 yuan ($634.10) per tonne, up 10% since the Lunar New Year holiday.

China said this week it would release some soybeans from state reserves to boost supplies but did not give details of volumes.

Soymeal cash prices in Rizhao in Shandong province, a main processing hub in eastern China, rallied to 4,400 yuan per tonne, up 250 yuan just this week, and the highest in almost nine years. JCI-SBM-RIZH

Soybean crushers did not build up much inventory before the Lunar New Year holiday because of poor margins and came back from the holiday to find bean arrivals from South America were insufficient to cover demand, according to Zou Honglin, an analyst with the agriculture division of Mysteel, a China-based commodity consultancy.

($1 = 6.3176 Chinese yuan renminbi)

