China soy, corn imports from Brazil surge in November

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil surged 108% in November from the same month a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, as the South American nation overtook the United States in a period traditionally dominated by U.S supplies.

China imported 5.29 million metric tons of the oilseed from Brazil in November, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. CNC-SOY-IMP

Chinese buyers had ramped up purchases from Brazil's record large crop this year due to attractive prices while shipments from the U.S., its second-largest supplier, were slowed down by drought in the Panama Canal and Mississippi River.

China has typically bought mostly U.S. beans in the fourth quarter of the year, fresh from the U.S. harvest.

But November arrivals from the U.S. shrank by 30% to 2.3 million tons from 3.29 million tons a year earlier.

China's total soybean imports in November were 7.92 million tons.

For the first 11 months of 2023, total shipments from Brazil into China were 64.97 million tons, up 25% compared with the same period last year.

Total U.S. imports so far this year are down 8% at 20.36 million tons, the data also showed.

Brazil also dominated China's corn imports with 3.22 million tons in November.

China logged record corn imports of 3.59 million metric tons in November, customs data showed on Monday, adding to a record domestic crop and further pressuring prices in the world's second-biggest grower.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

