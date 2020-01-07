Commodities

China sow herd rises 2.2% in Dec versus prior month -vice agriculture minister

Dominique Patton Reuters
China's sow herd rose 2.2% in December compared with the prior month, the country's vice agriculture minister told reporters on Wednesday, a further sign of recovery of the country's pig herd.

China's sow herd declined by about 40% after the deadly disease African swine fever killed millions of pigs and prevented many farmers from restocking farms.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2121; Reuters Messaging: dominique.patton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

