China sow herd rises 2.2% in Dec on month, but disease risks remain

BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's sow herd rose 2.2% in December over the previous month, the vice agriculture minister told reporters on Wednesday, a sign of improving production after a devastating disease decimated stocks.

China's sow herd had declined by about 40% by last October, after African swine fever killed millions of pigs and prevented many farmers from restocking farms.

But after a pick-up began in October, the sow herd had increased by 7% since September, Yu Kangzhen, vice minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, told a briefing on Wednesday.

Following the increase in the breeding herd, stocks of live hogs also began to rise in November, for the first time in a year, the ministry said last month.

Yu did not reveal December data on live hogs, but added that preventing outbreaks of African swine fever remained a complex task, representing the biggest risk to the herd's recovery.

Despite a decline in confirmed outbreaks, the virus has spread countrywide and Yu said chances of fresh outbreaks would increase with growing pig numbers and colder weather.

