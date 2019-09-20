China sovereign fund CIC's 2018 profit dives 37% on market turmoil

Contributor
Cheng Leng Reuters
Published

Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) posted a 37.2% fall in 2018 net profit, citing complex global financial environment and market turmoil.

BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) posted a 37.2% fall in 2018 net profit, citing complex global financial environment and market turmoil.

Profit fell to $65.06 billion from $103.62 billion a year ago for CIC, a shareholder in China's largest banks such as China Development Bank Corp as well as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd 1398.HK, 601398.SS.

CIC's total investment income was $67.84 billion, versus $114.46 billion in 2017, its 2018 report showed on Friday.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing; Writing by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More