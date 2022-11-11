China sovereign fund CIC posts 14.27% overseas investment return in 2021

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The China Investment Corp (CIC) sovereign fund booked a 14.27% net return on overseas investment in 2021 in U.S. dollar terms, it said on Friday.

Its annualised accumulative net investment return for the decade ending 2021 was 8.73%, beating the fund's performance target, it said.

